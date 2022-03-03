Motorcyclist (40s) killed in Leitrim collision

A motorcyclist in his late 40s has died following a collision between the motorbike he was driving and a car in Co Leitrim this evening.

The fatal collision occurred on the R208 at Aghacashlaun near Drumcong, outside Carrick-on-Shannon, Co Leitrim, at approximately 5pm this evening.

Gardaí from Carrick-on-Shannon rushed to the scene but the motorcyclist was pronounced dead.

His body has been removed from the scene to University Hospital Sligo where a post mortem will take place in due course.

The male driver and sole occupant of the car, who was in his late 30s, was uninjured and did not require medical attention.

The road is currently closed and the services of Forensic Collision Investigators have been requested.

Local diversions are in place and the road will remain closed overnight.

An examination of the scene will begin Friday morning at first light, gardaí confirmed.

Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to this collision to come forward. Any road users who were travelling in the area at this time and may have camera footage (including dash-cam) are asked to make this footage available to gardaí.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Carrick-on-Shannon Garda Station on (071) 9650103, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any garda station.