Motorcyclist (40s) dies in road traffic collision in Donegal

A motorcyclist in his 40s has died in a road traffic collision today in Donegal.

The collision occurred on the N14 between Dry Arch roundabout and the Port Road roundabout at around 4.55pm.

The motorcyclist was seriously injured after his motorcycle collided with a jeep and a tractor.

He was removed from the scene and taken to University Hospital Letterkenny in a critical condition, where he later died.

The male driver of the jeep was uninjured and the driver of the tractor was taken to hospital to receive medical attention. His injuries are understood to be non-life threatening.

The scene is currently preserved and Garda Forensic Collision Investigators are conducting an examination.

Gardaí are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed the collision to come forward.

Any road users who were travelling on the N14 this evening between the Dry Arch and Port Road roundabouts and who may have camera footage (including dash cam) is asked to make it available to gardaí.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Letterkenny Garda Station on (074) 9167100, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any garda station.