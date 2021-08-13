Motorcyclist (40s) dies following two-vehicle collision in Kildare

A man in his 40s has died after the motorcycle he was driving was involved in a two-vehicle collision in Athy, Kildare this Friday evening.

The collision occurred on the R417 in the townland of Kilberry, Athy, Co Kildare, at approximately 6.10pm.

The male motorcyclist was fatally injured when he collided with another vehicle.

He was removed from the scene by ambulance to Naas General Hospital in a serious condition but later passed away.

The driver of the vehicle was uninjured.

A post mortem will take place in due course and the road remains closed as Garda Forensic Collision Investigators are at the scene. Local diversions are in place.



