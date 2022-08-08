Motorcyclist (37) dies following collision with car in Co Kerry

A 37-year-old motorcyclist has died following a road collision in Co Kerry.

His motorcycle was involved in a collision with a car at around 4.45pm today in the townland of Strands End, Caherciveen.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene and his body was due to be removed to University Hospital Kerry where a post-mortem will take place at a later date.

The driver and sole occupant of the car was a woman in her early 50s. She was uninjured.

The N70 is closed in both directions as Garda Forensic Collision Investigators conduct a technical examination of the scene. Local diversions are in place.

The road will remain closed overnight and into the morning with local diversions in place.

"Gardaí are appealing to any person who may have witnessed this collision to contact them,” a garda spokesperson said.

"Any road users who were travelling in the area and who may have camera (including dash cam) footage is asked to make this available to investigating gardaí.

“Anyone with any information is asked to contact Killarney garda station on 064 667 1160, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any garda station.”

