Motorcyclist (35) dies after crash involving car and Harley Davidson

A 35-year old woman has died following a road traffic collision involving a Harley Davidson motorcycle and a car in Co Armagh.

Judith McMullan died at the scene of the crash on the on the Mowhan Road, near Markethill, on Monday.

Police said they received a report a collision involving a black Seat Leon car and a Harley Davidson motorcycle shortly before 7.45pm on Monday, with officers attending the scene along with paramedics.

Ms McMullan was riding the motorcycle at the time of the crash.

The Mowhan Road was closed overnight, but has now re-opened and a full investigation into the circumstances surrounding the collision is underway.

A police spokesperson added: “Anyone with any information or who has dash-cam footage which could assist with the investigation is asked to contact the Collision Investigation Unit on 101, quoting reference number 1904 31/07/23.”