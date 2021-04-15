Motorcyclist (30s) killed in Dublin collision, gardaí appeal for witnesses

A man in his 30s has died after his motorcycle collided with a car in Ballycoolin, Dublin, yesterday evening.

The collision occurred at the junction of Northwest Business Park on the Mitchelstown Road in Ballycoolin at approximately 5pm.

The driver of the motorcycle, a male aged in his 30s, was fatally injured during the collision while the driver of the car was treated at the scene by emergency services.

The Coroner was notified and the man’s body was taken to Connolly Hospital Blanchardstown where a post-mortem will take place in due course.

Garda Forensic Collision Investigators attended the scene and the Mitchelstown Road was closed for a period of time. The road has since reopened.

Gardaí are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed this incident to come forward.

Any road users who were travelling on the Mitchelstown Road between 4.30pm and 5.30pm yesterday and who may have camera footage (including dash cam) is asked to make it available to Gardaí.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Blanchardstown Garda Station on 01 666 7000, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.

Online Editors