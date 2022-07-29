| 13.6°C Dublin

breaking Motorcyclist (30s) killed in Co Down crash

Jonathan McCambridge

A motorcyclist has been killed in a crash in Co Down.

Police are appealing for information about the incident in Portaferry Road in Newtownards on Thursday.

The man, believed to be in his 30s, was riding a Honda motorcycle which crashed into a wall shortly before 7pm.

Officers from the Collision Investigation Unit are appealing for witnesses and anyone who may have captured dashcam footage to get in touch by calling 101, quoting reference 1568 2

Information can also be provided online using the non-emergency reporting form available online.


Daily Digest Newsletter

Get ahead of the day with the morning headlines at 7.30am and Fionnán Sheahan's exclusive take on the day's news every afternoon, with our free daily newsletter.

This field is required

Most Watched

Privacy