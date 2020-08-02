Motorcyclist (30s) dies in single vehicle collision in Wexford

Gardai are appealing for information from the public (PA)

A motorcyclist (30s) was pronounced dead at the scene this morning after a single vehicle crash in Co Wexford.

Gardaí attended the scene this morning at 7.15am at the Frankfort Roundabout, near Camolin.

His body was removed to Waterford University Hospital and a post-mortem examination will take place at a later date.

There were no other injuries reported.

The road was closed for a time for forensic investigators to examine the scene but has since re-opened.

Gardaí have appealed for witnesses.

"Gardaí at Gorey are appealing for any witnesses to this collision to come forward. Gardaí are also appealing for any road users with camera footage (including dash-cam) who were travelling in the area at the time to make this footage available to Gardaí," said a garda spokesperson.

"Anyone with information is asked to contact Gorey Garda Station on 053 9430690 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111."

Online Editors