Gardai are appealing for witnesses after a motorcyclist was killed after striking a ditch near Mullingar in Co Westmeath earlier this evening.

The victim, a male in his 30s, was pronounced dead at the scene of the accident that occurred on the R400 at Gainstown in Mullingar shortly after 5pm.

The accident took place on the main Mullingar to Rochfortbridge Road.

Gardai said they believe the driver of the motorcycle “left the road and struck a ditch.”

Garda forensic collision investigators are currently at the scene of the accident and local diversions are in place.

The man’s body has been removed to the Mullingar Hospital for a post-mortem exam.

Gardai this evening are appealing for any witnesses to the accident to contact them, especially any road users with dash camera footage, to contact them at the Mullingar Garda Station on (044) 938 4000 or the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111.

