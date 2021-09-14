Motorcyclist (22) critically injured in crash on Saturday has passed away

A young man who was critically injured in a serious collision on Saturday has since passed away.

The 22-year-old motorcyclist was involved in a collision with a car on the N2, Edmondstown, County Louth.

The male car driver, late 30s and his passenger, male mid 60s, were treated at the scene by paramedics.

Gardaí are now continuing to appeal to anyone who may have witnessed this collision to come forward.

Any road users who were travelling on the N2 in the townland of Edmonstown on Saturday evening between 8pm and 8:30pm who may have camera footage (including dash cam) are also asked to make it available to gardaí.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Ardee Garda Station on 041 6853222, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any garda station.