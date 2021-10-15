Motorcyclist (20s) killed in two-vehicle collision in Dublin

A man in his 20s has died after a two-vehicle collision in Lucan, Co Dublin, on Thursday evening.

The two-vehicle collision occurred at approximately 8.25pm on the R136 in Lucan and involved a car and a motorbike. The motorcyclist, a man aged in 20s, was taken to Connolly Memorial Hospital where he later passed away from his injuries.

A post-mortem will take place in due course. The driver of the car was uninjured.

An examination of the scene by Forensic Collision Investigators has since concluded.

Investigating Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to come forward. They are particularly appealing to any road users who were travelling on this road at the time with camera footage to make this available to them.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Lucan Garda station on 666 7300, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.