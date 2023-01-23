Motorcyclist (20s) killed in two-vehicle Co Kerry collision

A man in his 20s has died after the motorbike he was riding was involved in a collision with a car in Co Kerry on Sunday evening.

The fatal collision occurred on the N21 at Killally, Castleisland, in Co Kerry around 7.50pm last night.

Gardaí and emergency services rushed to the scene but the motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene. No other injuries were reported.

The N21 at Killally is currently closed with local diversions in place and it is expected the road will remain closed for some time. Forensic Collision Investigators will be attending the scene this morning to perform an investigation.

Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to the incident to come forward.

Any road users who may have camera footage (including dash-cam) and were travelling on the N21 near Killally between 7.30pm and 8.15pm are asked to make it available to gardaí.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Tralee Garda Station on 066 710 2300, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.



