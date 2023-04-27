Motorcyclist (20s) dies in single vehicle collision in Co Cavan

A motorcyclist has died following a single vehicle collision in Co Cavan.

The incident happened on a section of the R165 at Cornakill, Kingscourt, at approximately 8pm yesterday evening, Wednesday.

The victim, a man aged in his 20s, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Gardaí said his body has been taken to the morgue at Cavan General Hospital where a post-mortem examination will be conducted at a later date. No other injuries were reported.

The R165 at Cornakill in Kingscourt is currently closed in both directions and gardaí said forensic collision investigators will conduct an examination of the scene.

Local diversions are in place via Shercock towards the R178 and R162.

Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to this collision to come forward.

Any road users who may have camera footage, including dash-cam, and who were travelling on the R165 between Kingscourt and Cornakill between the hours of 6:30pm and 8:30pm on Wednesday, April 26, are asked to make this footage available to Gardaí.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Bailieboro Garda Station on 042 9694570, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.