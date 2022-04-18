A motorcyclist has died following a collision with a car that occurred in Co Donegal today.

At around 5pm today gardaí and emergency services were alerted to the collision on the R231 at Killinangle More, Rossnowlagh.

The motorcyclist, who was a man in his late 20s, was treated at the scene but was pronounced dead a short time later.

The occupants of the car were uninjured.

The body of the deceased has since been removed to Sligo University Hospital where a post-mortem examination will be carried out.

A garda spokesperson said the road at the crash site will remain closed overnight with local traffic diversions in place and a technical examination of the scene by Forensic Collision Investigators is set to take place in the morning.

They added: “Investigating gardaí are appealing for witnesses to come forward and are also appealing road users with video footage (including dash cam) to make this available to them.

“Anyone with information can contact Ballyshannon Garda Station 071 9858530 the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.”