Motorcyclist (20) dies in crash with school bus

A young man has died following a collision between a school bus and a motorbike.

The crash happened on the main Cloone to Fenagh/Ballinamore Road, approximately 3km from Cloone, Co Leitrim, at around 8am yesterday.

The motorcyclist, who has been named locally as Alan Crowe (20), was fatally injured in the collision.

His body has been brought to Sligo University Hospital, where a post-mortem examination was due to take place.

Local Fianna Fáil councillor Caillian Ellis was driving the bus and sustained minor injuries in the incident.

Mr Ellis was brought to Sligo University Hospital for treatment.

Fellow Fianna Fáil councillor Sean McGowan said the tight-knit community was in shock following the death of Mr Crowe.

He told the Irish Independent: "My thoughts are with the family of the deceased, his parents and his siblings.

"It's awful news, an awful tragedy.

"Our thoughts are very much with them.

"And our thoughts are with the driver of the bus.

"It's an awful shock for him, too, and for the students who were on the bus."

There were four passengers on the bus at the time of the crash, none of whom was injured.

Garda forensic collision investigators carried out an examination of the scene.

Gardaí appealed for any witnesses who travelled on the main road from Cloone to Fenagh between 7.15am and 7.45am yesterday and who encountered the Bus Éireann school bus and a motorcyclist, or any other vehicles, to come forward.

They are asked to contact Carrick-on-Shannon garda station on 071 9650510, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.

Irish Independent