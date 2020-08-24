Motorcyclist (17) fatally injured following collision with bus in Dublin

Gardai are appealing for information from the public (PA)

A 17-year-old boy has died following a collision between the motorbike he was driving and a bus in Dublin yesterday,

The incident occurred on the R122 and the R108 St Margarets, Finglas, Dublin 11 at approximately 7.50pm on Sunday.

The male bus driver (50) was uninjured but treated for shock at the scene.

The body of the deceased has been removed from the scene to the mortuary where a post-mortem will take place.

The Garda Collision Investigators conducted their investigation and the road has now reopened.

Gardaí are appealing to any road users who may have travelled the road and can assist them or any drivers who may have dash cam footage to contact them in Finglas Garda Station on 01 6667500, the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.

Online Editors