Motion passed to ban sale of public land in Dublin while housing crisis remains

Dublin City Council (DCC) has passed a motion to ban the sale of public land during the housing crisis.

The motion, which was proposed by Cllr Joe Costello on June 5 of last year, will see a "moratorium placed on the sale of public lands in the ownership of DCC while the housing crisis remains'.

The motion comes and is concluded with the 'Dublin Agreement' which is a series of commitments, agreed to by most councillors, around issues like housing, environmental protection, climate action, transports, arts and culture, accessibility and waste.

Under the agreement and pertinent to the motion is that it allows for the sale of land for legitimate public need, such as for schools or other amenities vital for community.

Cllr Costello told DCC today that his motion is as valid now as it was a year ago when he tabled it.

"The problem remains the same. We have housing, we have homelessness and we need to ensure that we have sufficient land on which to build," he said.

Speaking to Independent.ie, he added: "They shouldn't start selling it.

"Public land should be used for housing purposes. It's part of the Dublin Agreement. Public land should be kept for housing until the crisis is over. Any public land that is suitable for housing should be used as so rather than be sold off.

"I just wanted to established the precedent that, while the crisis continues, we should use public land for public housing."

While the motion passed with 32 councillors in favour, nine opposed and two abstentions, it was the cause of some debate in the meeting.

Lord Mayor of Dublin Hazel Chu had to tell councillors arguing to "please take it outside", after she had heard the last of the speakers on the issue.

The main cause for contention was whether this motion would effect agreements made by previous councils.

In 2017, nearly all elected members on the then Sinn Féin-led council voted to support a public-private partnership at a council-owned site on Oscar Traynor Road.

At this Septembers’ council meeting, councillors will be asked to vote in favour of transferring part of the Dublin City Council owned land to the successful developer as part of this process.

It was understood, however, that the motion applies to the future disposal of council land, and plans "already in the pipework" will not be affected.

Current plans for the site on Oscar Traynor Road are for 640 houses, with a 30pc social, 20pc affordable, and 50pc private tenure mix, but councillors were told at the meeting that the development has the potential to facilitate 800 units.

