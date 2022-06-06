Mothers whose deceased babies’ organs were incinerated without their knowledge to stage protest

Cork University Maternity Hospital will be the scene of the protest on June 11

MOTHERS whose deceased infants had their organs incinerated overseas without their knowledge are to stage a protest this week as they demand answers over what happened.

The 'Remember Our Angels' protest will take place as the Cork mothers warned they want a special review report into the incident published as a priority.

It was revealed in 2020 that the organs of 18 infants, all of whom were born in Cork University Maternity Hospital (CUMH) and later died, were incinerated overseas.

The incinerations took place at a facility at Antwerp in Belgium, but the parents were totally unaware of it.

They had never given permission for such a disposal.

A protest by the grieving parents and their supporters will now take place at CUMH on June 11.

"I want to know who actually signed off for it to be done," Katie Quilligan told Virgin Media.

"[I want to know] why we weren't told sooner and why we had to find out from social media and the news what had happened."

Another mother wept as she said their little angels deserved better.

"She deserves answers," Sarah Jane Connolly said.

"We all deserve answers – (the babies) cannot stand up for themselves. They aren't here."

In April 2021, a formal review was launched into the circumstances of what happened.

However, the report involved has not been published.

CUMH said the report involved will be released once it is finalised.

"My biggest fear is that this could happen to another grieving family," Leona Birmingham said.

"I don't want to hear of any other family finding themselves in this position. I am going to fight for the babies involved and for future grieving families to ensure that they never, ever have to go through this."

She said the revelation has had a major impact on the grieving families involved.

"It has caused a lot of upset, depression and anxiety. But I am driven to get the answers for the sake of my son (Lee).

"Until we get them, I am not going to be quiet. I want my baby's voice to be heard and the rest of the babies too."