Mother's outrage as 'monster' Geary set for parole

A woman whose daughter and grandchildren were murdered has expressed her outrage at learning the "monster" responsible for their deaths is to have his first parole board review.

John Geary (42), of Meadow Court, Newcastle West, Co Limerick, stabbed his former partner Sarah Hines (25) and their five-month-old daughter Amy to death because she had left him.

He also murdered Amy's three-year-old brother Reece and 20-year-old Alicia Brough at a house in Hazelgrove, Newcastle West, on November 15, 2010. Geary pleaded guilty to the four murders and was sentenced to life.

Ms Hines's mother Abina Ring said that she received a letter notifying her that Geary was set to have his first parole board review in the near future and said she was in a state of disbelief. "I didn't think he would be entitled to parole for at least 14 years, that's what I got told," she said.

"I was pulling my hair out, I couldn't believe it, couldn't believe that they would even think about it. "It was like dragging it out and going over it all again, just as I was starting to get my head together," added Ms Ring, who suffered a heart attack soon after finding out the gruesome details of the murder, in which he had stabbed his victims multiple times.

A person serving life in prison can be reviewed for temporary or early release after serving seven years of their sentence. Ms Ring plans to start a petition in order to keep Geary behind bars, as well as bringing about stricter sentencing for future cases.

"Till the day I die, I'm going to fight to make sure a monster like that never gets out of prison and does to another family what he did to mine," said Ms Ring.

Irish Independent