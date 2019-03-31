News Irish News

'Mothers are the blueprint to a man's life'

INSIGHT: Marco Pierre White. Picture: David Conachy
Niamh Horan

Marco Pierre White's hair-raising past has been well-documented.

Over four decades the chef has earned a reputation as the bad boy of the restaurant scene - stories of his antics are legendary. He is reported to have made Gordon Ramsay cry, had sex in between courses with customers and once cut the back off a chef's uniform when he complained about the heat in the kitchen.

But the wild child of gastronomy has mellowed. And, he says, healing the trauma caused by his mother's death from a brain haemorrhage when he was six has been the secret to his spiritual growth.

"When tragedy and misfortune of that scale hits you… you are exposed to your insecurities on a massive, massive scale," he says. "What I have realised, is that I never really wanted three stars in Michelin. They were only stepping stones to discovering myself, to accepting myself and what happened to me as a boy."

Describing his mother as the "driving force" of his life, he says, "that tragedy was the fuel that drove me".

Reflecting on his tumultuous years, White adds: "A lot of young men, because they are ruled by their emotions, don't express themselves correctly and I was a boy who expressed himself very badly - but I'd prefer to be naughty in my 20s and then grow up."

It wasn't until his 30s that he decided to confront the tragedy.

Sitting down he took a piece of paper and asked himself a simple question: 'Who is my mother?'

"I wrote down every single memory. What I realised was that I was my mother's boy. The mother creates the blueprint within the first six years of a child's life. But from the age of six to 16, my father had programmed me to be like him. And so, through my life in the kitchen up to my 30s, I dealt with life like he dealt with it."

After writing down his memories, he "discovered I was my mother's son - soft, gentle, patient and calm. Self-discovery is really important".

Now he says: "I am not that young boy anymore who wants to fit in, I don't need to."

At 57, life is a lot more Zen. "I listen to classical music every day, I read, I play solitaire for three or four hours every morning and I live a very simple life, surrounded by nature."

He believes his mother would have been happy with how he has turned out.

"Maybe because my mother wasn't around it took me a little longer to grow up. I'm sure she wouldn't have been proud of everything in my life but, you know something? I think she would look at me now and think 'that's the boy that I wanted him to become'."

With three Michelin stars to his name and a career that is said to have earned him €40m, he says none of that brings him what he really longs for.

"I have never done anything for money. Yes, I have to make money to live and to look after my children but money is not important to me because it can't buy the things I really want. Money can't buy my mother a bunch of flowers, a dress, it can't take her out for lunch."

To mark Mother's Day, he says: "I will go to church and light a candle and have a moment with myself."

For those who still have their mothers around he advises: "It's not just about today, enjoy them while they are there. Don't take them for granted. And if you have a complication with your mother, rise above your ego, park it, make up. Your mother is your mother. It doesn't matter what she may have done."

