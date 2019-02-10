Mother's agony over tragic Kayden Fleck (5) on anniversary of his death

The mother of a five-year-old boy who drowned in a Co Antrim river has said it will be a struggle to go to the scene today - which marks the first anniversary of the tragedy.

Kayden Fleck was out playing when he fell into the River Braid at the Ecos Park in Ballymena on February 10, 2018.

Leanne Fleck said it will be a tough day and that if a family remembrance event is to be held at the river bank she may find it to tough to attend.

The 35-year-old said: "It's going to be a hard day. Getting through Christmas was hard and getting through Kayden's birthday without him was hard.

"We are thinking of having a family get-together and letting off a few wee balloons to remember him.

"My sister was saying we could either go to the graveside at Ballee Cemetery, or go to the Ecos Park, but I said there was no way I was going to the Ecos Park as I have not been back over there since.

"Everybody says that for me to move on it would be better for me to go the Ecos Park."

She said she could perhaps be persuaded yet by family members to go to the river, but that it would be a struggle.

Leanne added: "Every time I pass over a bridge over the River Braid I get very anxious."

Leanne travels in from Cullybackey on the train and then walks her children over Harryville Bridge - which crosses the Braid in Ballymena town centre - to bring them to primary school.

"I need to cross the river to get to their school and I get very anxious to this day. I get nightmares about what my wee one must have being going through and I think 'why did it happen' and 'how did it happen'."

Leanne - who is mum to Daniel (15), Kayden's twin-brother Jayden (6), Amelia (4) - also has a baby girl, Ellieanna, who is "doing fantastic" at 11 weeks old.

She said that in a year of "ups and downs", baby Ellieanna had brought "light" into their lives.

Leanne said their first Christmas without Kayden had been a "nightmare", and it had also been tough on what should have been his sixth birthday last August.

She added that she and her husband Darrel's first wedding anniversary on January 26 "didn't really count" either, and that there will always be a shadow over her birthday on February 16, as little Kayden was buried the day before that date last year.

Leanne added: "Every day is a struggle for me but when I look at my other kids, it is them that keep me going."

