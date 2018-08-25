Mother-of-seven moved again after 'genuine mix-up'

Homeless mother-of-seven Margaret Cash has a new home in north Dublin after she had to leave her temporary accommodation following a "genuine mix-up".

Homeless mother-of-seven Margaret Cash has a new home in north Dublin after she had to leave her temporary accommodation following a "genuine mix-up".

A Dublin City Council spokeswoman confirmed it has sourced a house for Ms Cash to move into with her children.

Ms Cash (28) made headlines earlier this month after photographs emerged of six of her children, between the ages of one and 11 years old, sleeping on chairs in Tallaght garda station.

The young mother recently moved into a three-bedroom flat on Parnell Street in Dublin's inner city.

At the time, Dublin City Council said it would be offered to her on a week's trial, followed by a month-on-month basis.

However, the landlord needed the apartment back as he has let it from September 2.

A spokesperson for the council said it was a "genuine mix-up".

Irish Independent