Mother-of-one dies from injuries sustained in alleged Arklow assault

A 30-year-old woman who was allegedly assaulted in her Co Wicklow home has died in hospital.

Mother-of-one Nadine Lott died in St Vincent’s Hospital at around 6pm today where she been in a critical condition since Saturday morning.

On Monday, a Dublin man replied "sorry" after being charged with assault causing harm to the mother of his child in Arklow over the weekend.

Daniel Murtagh (32) appeared in court in relation to the alleged assault of Nadine Lott (30) on Saturday morning.

Ms Lott, a mother-of-one had been in a critical condition following the incident at her home in St Mary's Court, Arklow, at around 4am.

The accused, of Melrose Grove, Clondalkin, appeared in Bray District Court where he was remanded in custody.

A candlelight vigil was held for the tragic mother in her hometown on Monday night which was attended by hundreds of people.

And in a post on social media locals flooded in to show their support for Nadine and her family.

One wrote: "Thinking of u all. Keep up the fight Nadine. Praying every day and night."

While another added: "What a fantastic show of love and prayer for Nadine and her family."

Murtagh (32) of Melrose Grove, Clondalkin, appeared in Bray District Court on Monday.

Detective Garda Darren Mulhall, of Arklow garda station, gave evidence of arresting Mr Murtagh at 1.40pm for the purpose of charging him under Section 4 of the Non-Fatal Offences Against the Person Act 1997.

After being charged, Mr Murtagh replied "sorry", the court heard.

The offence of assault causing serious harm carries a maximum sentence of life imprisonment.

Det Gda Mulhall objected to bail, citing the seriousness of the charge the accused is facing.

He also said there was a possibility of more serious charges being brought. Further evidence was given by gardaí objecting to bail which cannot be reported.

Following a lengthy legal argument, Judge David Kennedy refused the bail application and remanded Mr Murtagh in custody.

His solicitor, John O'Donovan, made an application for legal aid, saying his client was in receipt of social welfare and was of limited means.

Free legal aid was granted and Mr Murtagh will appear before the district court again on Thursday in relation to the incident.

The accused wore a green jumper, blue jeans and brown shoes during the hearing and had a number of visible injuries to his face.

Following the alleged assault Mr Murtagh was involved in a single-vehicle road crash near Laragh, Co Wicklow, and was brought by ambulance to Tallaght Hospital that morning, where he was later arrested.

