Mother urges Health Minister to equip maternity hospitals with vital 'brain-cooling' treatment

Campaign: Laura Collins faced an ordeal when newborn son Luan was rushed from Limerick to Cork for life-saving treatment. He is now a healthy, happy toddler

A young mother has launched a campaign for every Irish maternity hospital to be equipped with special ‘brain-cooling’ treatment after her miracle son defied a life-threatening birth condition.

Laura Collins, from Clare, launched the campaign as she vowed to work to ensure no other mother endured the ordeal she faced when her son, Luan, was born at University Hospital Limerick (UHL).

Luan was born in December 2018 but was found to be suffering from a condition known as hypoxic ischaemic encephalopathy (HIE).

It is essentially a form of brain damage that occurs when a baby has experienced reduced oxygen or blood supply before, during or even after the birth.

The primary treatment for HIE is known as ‘brain cooling’, which allows the infant’s brain time to heal and recover.

However, UHL was not equipped with such facilities. In fact, only four Irish maternity hospitals – three in Dublin and one in Cork – have such brain-cooling facilities.

The new campaign aims to ensure that no mother or newborn baby should be put at a geographic disadvantage because of where the birth occurs.

Luan had to be taken from his mother and rushed to Cork University Maternity Hospital (CUMH).

Even the ambulance which brought Luan from Limerick to Cork had to be urgently dispatched from Dublin as it required specialist equipment.

Laura felt “totally helpless” as she waited for the ambulance to arrive to help save her son.

“I couldn’t hold my baby and just be there with him,” she said.

Thanks to the skill of surgeons in Limerick and Cork, Luan made a full recovery – and is now a happy, healthy and rambunctious toddler.

So-called brain cooling involves placing the baby on a special blanket and bringing down their temperature to between 33C to 34C.

Thereafter, the baby’s temperature is gradually increased to normal body temperature over a six- to 12-hour period.

Critically, this treatment should start within six hours of birth and can last for three days. It is the only medical intervention to help reduce brain damage for newborns.

Laura launched the campaign out of appreciation for her son’s life – so that other parents are spared her ordeal.

“Other babies, like Luan, who are born in hospitals where the treatment is not available, face an agonising race against time to get to the nearest maternity hospital where brain cooling is available,” she said.

“The failure to get the baby the treatment that he or she needs, within that crucial time frame of six hours, can result in life-limiting brain injuries or even death.”

Laura’s plea has been assisted by Limerick-based solicitor Carmel Finnegan. Ms Finnegan specialises in birth injuries and has dealt with HIE cases as part of her work with Dennison Solicitors in Abbeyfeale.

In 2019, Ms Finnegan launched a campaign to petition the then-health minister Simon Harris to have brain-cooling equipment installed in all Irish maternity hospitals.

“Every baby born in Ireland deserves to have the same chance, and their chance of survival should not be dictated by geography,” she said.

They have now pleaded with the new Health Minister Stephen Donnelly to take urgent steps to ensure that every Irish maternity hospital can offer brain-cooling treatment for babies.

