Mother to see triplets in neo-natal care for only half an hour a day

A heavily pregnant woman expecting identical triplets will be able to see her premature babies for only 30 minutes a day because of Covid-19 restrictions.

Emma Lennon (31), who is due to give birth in two weeks, will be allowed to have her partner David Hopkins (32) by her side but only for the birth of their three daughters.

Ms Lennon said that, though she was devastated by the regulations, she understood they were to keep safe her babies and the neo-natal intensive care.

Ms Lennon and Mr Hopkins, from Bettystown, Co Meath, defied odds of up to 200 million-to-one to conceive naturally with identical triplets.

"I'm 28 weeks' pregnant now and medics are hoping to bring me into hospital in two weeks to have the triplets," Ms Lennon said.

"They are all doing really well. They are 2lb 10oz, 2lb 8oz and 1lb 15oz but they are running out of space to move because they are all sharing the one sac.

"I've been told to prepare myself that once the babies are born, I'll be kept in too but I will only be able to see the triplets in the neo- natal intensive care unit for between 15 and 30 minutes every day."

