Gardai are appealing for any witnesses to a fatal three-vehicle collision in Co Wexford to get in contact.

Mother of young woman killed in Wexford crash remains in serious condition as gardai appeal for witnesses

They are particularly appealing for anyone who may have dashcam footage of the incident to make it available to them.

Aisling Dolan (19), from New Ross, Co Wexford, was killed and her mother was seriously injured in the crash on the N11 near the Blackstoops roundabout outside Enniscorthy last Tuesday. Her mother suffered serious injuries and remains in hospital.

The driver of the second vehicle and a passenger in the third vehicle received minor injuries. The incident happened at around 12pm and gardai are asking for any witnesses who were in the area at the time to get in touch.

The scene was examined by a local Forensic Collision Investigators and investigations are ongoing. "Investigating gardaí are renewing their appeal for witnesses to contact them," a garda spokesman said.

"They are particularly appealing to any motorist in the area at the time of the collision who may have dashcam footage to make it available to them. Anyone with information is asked to contact Enniscorthy Garda Station on 053-9242580 or the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111." Friends paid tribute to Aisling as someone who was "full of life and always laughing".

"Aisling touched all our lives so much and we are completely heartbroken," one friend said.

"Today my life was turned upside down. Love and will miss you always Ais," another friend said.

Online Editors