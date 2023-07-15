Mother of young child dies after stabbing in Cork house: ‘The community is rattled to its core’

Scene of fatal stabbing of woman on Cardinal Court in Wilton in Cork city. Photo: Andy Gibson

Scene of fatal stabbing of woman on Cardinal Court in Wilton in Cork city. Photo: Andy Gibson

A woman in her late thirties has died after she sustained a stab wound at a house in Cardinal Court in Wilton in Cork city yesterday evening.

Emergency services rushed to the scene after the alarm was raised shortly after 10pm. The woman was pronounced dead at the property on the southside of the city.

The body of the deceased remains at the scene. The Office of the State Pathologist has been contacted and a pathologist is due to visit the scene later today. A post mortem will be subsequently performed at Cork University Hospital. The scene has been sealed off for a technical examination.

The woman is a mother to a young child who was not in the home at the time. The child is being cared for in the aftermath of the tragedy.

Meanwhile, a man in his forties who was arrested at the scene is being detained at Togher Garda Station on the southside of Cork city for questioning in connection with the incident. He can be held for up to twenty four hours. The man was arrested under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act.

Gardai are hoping that neighbours will be able to assist them in their investigation.

“It’s awful news we are waking up to in Wilton this morning,” said local councillor Colm Kelleher.

"It’s shocking news. The whole community is rattled to the core.”

Mr Kelleher said his “thoughts and prayers” are with the woman’s family in the aftermath of the incident.

“It’s dreadful, absolutely shocking.”

The Fianna Fáil councillor said Cardinal Court in Wilton is a “quiet area,” sitting about 5km from the city centre.

“It’s in close proximity to the city but it is a quite secluded, well-established housing estate – it’s awful to see something like this happen in such a quiet area,” he added.

"The gardaí are conducting an active investigation and I think space and time need to be given to them now in carrying out their job.”

Councillor Fergal Dennehy appealed for anyone with information that may help the gardaí in their investigation to contact their local garda station.

“I would be appealing to anybody who saw anything or knows anything in relation to this incident to communicate that to the gardaí,” he added.

“I want to give my condolences to the family at what is an awful time for them. It’s a terrible thing to happen.

“Cardinal Court is such a quiet, lovely residential area,” he added.

Anyone with any information, or persons who heard a disturbance at the property, are asked to contact Togher Garda Station on (021) 494 7120 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111. Alternatively members of the public who may have information relevant to the garda probe can contact any Garda station