The mother of a young woman who died by suicide after a campaign of harassment is calling for a change to cyber-bullying laws.

Mother of woman (21) who died by suicide calls for change to 'outdated' cyber-bullying laws

Nicole Fox (21) passed away in Tallaght Hospital on January 18 this year. She tragically took her own life after daily threats had been made to kill her.

Her mother Jackie Fox is now campaigning for laws to be changed, and has called for the amendment to be named 'Coco's Law' - after the affectionate name Nicole was called.

"After she died, to my horror I learned that it was not an offence to tell someone to self-harm, die, go kill themselves and slit your wrist," Ms Fox said.

"The guards said it was a grey area and they could not charge anyone," she added.

Ms Fox was speaking at a press conference in Dublin highlighting the issue of online bullying.

Campaign: Jackie Fox. Picture: Leah Farrell/RollingNews.ie

Earlier this year she told TDs at Leinster House there was a need to introduce an anti- bullying law. "This is an issue that won't go away and it needs to be addressed," she added.

"There are lots of kids who feel the way Nicole did. Action needs to be taken now, not next year.

"This is a huge problem, bullies are getting younger and so are the victims.

"The current 1997 Act is so outdated and back then there wasn't Facebook or Snapchat.

"This amendment would save a lot of heartache and a lot of devastation for families. These bullies need to be held accountable for their actions."

The campaign is backed by Geraldine Swift and Sarah Mannion Butler, whose children have also suffered horrific online bullying.

People Before Profit TD Gino Kenny has called for social media companies to bring in stronger policies to tackle cyber-bulling.

If you have been affected by any of the issues raised in this article please contact Samaritans helpline 116 123 or Aware helpline 1800 80 48 48 or Pieta House on 1800 247 247.

