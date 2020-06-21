Mother-of-two dies following fatal assault in Dublin

21/06/20 Gardai at the scene of a fatal assault at a house in Willow Wood Blanchardstown Dublin 15.Pic Stephen Collins/ Collins Photos

A mother-of-two has died in a violent attack in her west Dublin home this morning.

The shocking incident happened at the Willow Wood Grove estate in Clonsilla at around 11am.

Gardai are currently at the scene as shocked neighbours try to come to terms with the news.

Saddened neighbours said the peace of their mature estate was shattered at around 11am when the woman’s son, who is in his 20s, ran from the house shouting for help and for someone to call gardai.

Moments later armed gardai arrived at the house and a confrontation took place with an older man.

Neighbours described the sequence of events.

“There were armed gardai at the door shouting who they were and telling him to open the door, but the man inside was shouting at them ‘put down your weapons, there’s nobody coming in here’ and so there was a bit of a standoff,” said one woman.

“Then the gardai broke a pane of glass in the living room window and threw in two flash grenades, and when they went off there was two bangs and flashes and then the gardai burst into the house,” she added.

“A short while later they came out with a man in handcuffs with blood on his head. Nobody could believe what was going on,” she explained.

“We are all in shock,” said a man.

Gardai and members of the technical bureau were at the scene this afternoon.

Gardaí in Blanchardstown confirmed a woman received fatal injuries as a result of the incident and that her body remained at the scene.

“A man has been arrested at the scene and is currently detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984 at Blanchardstown Garda Station,” said a garda spokeswoman.

The victim, and the man who was arrested, are both believed to be in their 50s or 60s.

The scene remains sealed off.

The house where the incident happened is a semi-detached dormer bungalow on the corner of the quiet road in the estate.

Fine Gael Councillor Kieran Dennison said: “We don’t know what has happened but it’s a very upsetting day for this community.

“This is a quiet area and the community is in shock.”

While Fianna Fail Councillor Tom Kitt added:

“I was on my way to a minute’s silence in Blanchardstown Garda Station for Garda Horkan and saw a couple of garda cars on the way, rushing to the scene.

“It’s a very sad time, it’s tough on the people left behind, no matter what you say or do an incident like that it affects the whole community.”

Online Editors