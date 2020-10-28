Mother of murdered Jill Meagher ‘fuming’ at proposed Australian law that would ban her using daughter's name publicly

The mother of Jill Meagher, who was brutally murdered and raped by Adrian Bayley eight years ago in Melbourne, said she is “fuming” with Victoria lawmakers over new proposed legislation.

The new law would make it illegal for someone to identify murdered rape victims in public and Jill Meagher’s mother Edith McKeon has blasted the legislation as “just wrong”.

Families of loved ones that have been murdered and sexually assaulted would no longer be able to speak about their deaths under the new law.

Victoria’s Attorney-General Jill Hennessy said the law is proposed with a view to “enhancing the privacy of deceased victims and their families”.

Ms McKeon and other family members’, as well as campaign groups, are outraged and have vowed to fight the proposed legislation.

Speaking to the Daily Mail Australia, Ms McKeon said: “It’s such a heartache on all of us who lost our precious ones.

“I am f***ing fuming that they have not even contacted any of the family.

"How dare they who have not been in that situation, which I would not want on any parent.

“Jillian would have been 38 next Saturday and would have been a brilliant mum. We will fight it.”

The law will be put before parliament as an amendment to a previous law which gagged living sex abuse survivors.

Under current legislation, victims who want to speak publicly about their own experiences must seek a court order, which can take months to secure and is a costly process.

Families of sex abuse victims that took their own lives would also be banned from speaking about their loved ones and the law also includes the family members’ own social media profiles.

Anyone found in breach of the proposed law would face a hefty fine of €2,000 and possibly four months in jail while media outlets would face a €5,000 fine each time they broke the law.

