The mother of murdered Jastine Valdez said she had a "gut feeling something terribly wrong had happened" when her daughter didn't return home.

The mother of murdered Jastine Valdez said she had a "gut feeling something terribly wrong had happened" when her daughter didn't return home.

Mother of murdered Jastine Valdez 'had gut feeling something terribly wrong had happened'

Speaking in their first interview since Jastine's death, parents Danilo (Danny) and Teresita (Tess) Valdez told Miriam O'Callaghan on RTE Radio One that they are still in shock since her disappearance and murder.

They also said they were "disappointed" Mark Hennessy was killed so quickly, because they still have so many questions to ask him.

Filipino student Jastine Valdez (24) was abducted and murdered by Hennessy on May 19 of this year.

She had moved to Ireland to join her parents three years ago.

Her parents had come here to work in the 1990s, sending their wages home to their family with the hope that they could provide for all their daughter's "hopes and dreams".

Jastine Valdez

Jastine studied accounting and finance at Tallaght IT, working part-time jobs, such as a carer, and in a restaurant in Bray, to fund her studies.

When she didn't return home at 5.30pm on the Saturday evening as agreed, Jastine's mother Tess said she prayed in her bedroom.

"When she didn't come home by around 7.30 in the evening I knew there was sort of a gut feeling in me that I knew that was something wrong, something terribly wrong had happened," Tess told RTE Radio One, speaking through an interpreter at times.

"I don't know what exactly what happened then, I kept on collapsing when I knew something was wrong, I couldn't remember much from the time, I just knew something had happened her."

Jastine Valdez

Speaking about the evening Jastine went missing, Tess said she had always kept her promise about what time she would be home.

"I was at work at the time and Danny was on his way home, I asked him to check where Jastine was and he said she's not home yet.

"I tried calling her many times but she wasn't picking up.

"We kept calling, no answer. I got a bit worried because she agreed she should be home at 5.30 but she wasn't home yet so I started to get very worried.

A community mourns: A shrine to Jastine Valdez in Enniskerry where candles and flowers surround a photograph of the murdered woman. Photo: Gerry Mooney

"She always told me the time she was coming home.

"I started worrying. I tried calling Danny at home because I was still in work. He tried to check outside the gate.

Jastine Valdez

"I just sat down in our bedroom to pray a little bit, that hopefully she would come back.

"I didn't watch the TV, we called straightaway to the gardaí, to tell them that my daughter did not arrive home at the time she said.

"The garda asked me the details, what time did she leave, where did she go, what was she wearing.

The late Jastine Valdez.

Hennessy (40) was shot dead by a garda detective on May 20, around 24 hours after he abducted and murdered Jastine Valdez (24).

"When I went to the gardaí and told them my daughter was missing, they promised me they would find her, 100pc they would find her."

She added; "It's unbelievable, we can't believe that's what happened."

The couple said they were told on the Sunday that the gardaí were still looking for Jastine.

It was 3pm on the Monday that they received a call to the door, informing them her body had been found.

"The gardaí came to our house to tell us they found her body," Tess said.

"I'm keeping crying, I don't know what I'm doing."

She continued; "The gardaí were very helpful and very kind.

"It was on Monday that we were informed that Mark Hennessy was the one who murdered Jastine. At 10 in the morning we were informed.

"Indeed that didn't help [Hennessy's death], it didn't ease the pain that Mark had been killed.

"We didn't like that he was killed, it didn't change anything.

"When we found out he was killed it didn't ease the pain, it didn't matter, Jastine was gone, we were also sad he had passed away.

"We felt bad that he was killed quite quickly because we wanted to find out what was running in his head.

"We were disappointed he was killed, there were a lot of questions in our mind, we wanted to know more about why he wanted to do such a terrible thing."

Danny added; "We couldn't stop crying, we couldn't eat, we just didn't know what to do, we couldn't believe what had happened."

Tess told of how they never got to say a "proper goodbye" to Jastine, as they didn't want to wake her before they left the house for work that morning.

"She was still asleep when we left the house, we didn't want to wake her. Our last conversation was just a text message, we were unable to say a proper goodbye.

"It really hurt us, we also question god, why is it when we needed him the most to protect our child, he wasn't there. We were left in pain."

Tess and Danny described their daughter as an understanding and kind person.

"It was her promise she would buy them a home so they could settle here permanently," Tess said.

"She was very nice, helpful, understanding, very obedient, never caused any trouble.

"She was such a loving daughter, helping her cousin and her grandma.

"She worked part time as a carer when she wasn't in school.

"She loved Ireland, of course we loved having her here."

Speaking about his daughter and their move to Ireland, her father Danny said; "We came to Ireland so we could give her all the dreams and hopes she wants to achieve for herself. We were happy here. I was happy with my job, I liked my job, so I was happy here."

Tess described Ireland as their "second home" and said they feel only gratefulness to the Irish people for their help and support throughout the last few months.

"We are not angry at Ireland for what happened, whatever was going on in [Hennessy's] mind, it was only in his mind, it is not for us to blame Ireland. Ireland has been good to us.

"Saying thank you is not enough compared to what you have done to help us. We will always feel indebted. We can never repay you for your kindness. It was important to bring Jastine home to the Philippines, my mum was waiting for her also."

The couple said they now wished to thank the Irish people for their generosity and kindness in the aftermath of their daughter's murder.

They have returned to Ireland but now have no job or home and are staying with a friend.

Tess appealed for a job and said she is a hard worker.

"We feel very sad because we came back here but we're living in someone else's home, we're living under someone else's roof.

"It would be good to get a job soon and find a home soon.

"It's hard enough we lost Jastine, it's harder now.

"I really don't mind [where I work], I could work as a cleaner in a hospital or wherever there is a job for me, I'll do it."

Danny said he is not ready to work yet as he is still recovering.

"I cannot think about working yet," he said.

"I'm really stressed and distraught with everything that happened.

"I need some time to recover, I'm not sure how long but I'm not ready to work yet."

The couple have also restarted their fundraising campaign for support. They said the response was "tremendous" and they spent a lot of money on funeral costs, and are now hoping for a fresh start.

They interpreter added; "It would be great to get more support from the community to help them as they try to start a new life."

Appealing for privacy, the couple said they wished to do the interview "so they can be left in peace".

Finishing the interview, they read a letter they found in Jastine's belongings that she had written to her parents.

"To my mum and dad.

"I don't know how to express the words, I love you right from the bottom of my heart.

"Words aren't enough to let you know how much I love and care for you.`

"It's hard for me to express. I hope this simple letter of mine is appreciated.

"The words are real, I really mean it.

"I'm so lucky to have you as part of my life.

"Because of you, I have overcome all the trials in my life.

"Without you my life now would be a mess.

"You are always here to guide protect and give all what I want."

If you wish to donate to the Valdez family, you can do so here

Online Editors