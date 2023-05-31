Mother of murdered girls ‘disgusted’ at familicide report – ‘my children would be alive if I was involved in husband’s treatment’

The a new study has recommended that State should cover costs for victims of familicide but it does not propose changes to the Mental Health Act

A woman whose husband murdered their two daughters believes her children would be alive today if she was given more involvement in her late husband’s treatment.

Una Butler has been calling for changes to the Mental Health Act, to allow families to be centrally involved in their loved one's mental health treatments, for 13 years. The Cork mother lost her two young girls, Zoe (6) and Ella (2), and husband, John (43, in a murder-suicide.

Her husband had been suffering from depression and took his own life minutes after killing his daughters in the family’s home in November 2010.

Ms Butler said she is “disgusted” by the lack of recommendations to change the Mental Health Act in a new study on family homicide.

The independent study on familicide – cases of murder-suicide in which one person kills multiple close family members – was commissioned by the Department of Justice in 2019 and is aimed at improving the State’s response to familicide and domestic homicide. The report, by senior counsel Maura Butler, has recommended that the Central Statistics Office begin tracking intimate partner violence and that dedicated State agencies be set up to deal with homicides and familicides.

However, it does not include specific recommendations for changes to the Mental Health Act, as sought by bereaved families for more than a decade.

“My husband suffered with his mental health. I wanted [the] family to be involved in the treatment of my husband, for example, without breaking confidentiality, like the way medical professionals would have had a greater insight into his behaviours at home,” Ms Butler told RTÉ’s Morning Ireland.

“Like why treat him as if he was living in isolation, when he wasn't.”

She said those treating her husband could have “gained a greater insight into his behaviours” if she was involved and she believes he “pulled the wool over their eyes”.

“Leading up to that day, I never contemplated no, I didn't believe he would have done that,” she added.

“But I do believe looking back in hindsight, that there was avenues that would have helped to prevent [it]. He might have been treated differently had the health professionals known his behaviours. My children would be alive today had I been involved in his treatment.”

The independent study on familicide has recommended that families who are victims of familicide should have their medical bills, funerals costs, legal expenses and crime-scene clean-up costs covered by the State.

The report said crime scenes should be cleaned by the State, because traumatised families often have to arrange and pay for it themselves, according to the report, which considered the experiences of family members of victims.

Families affected by homicide and familicide should also have “automatic and immediate” free legal aid, it recommends.

Medical cards should also be provided “where necessary” and Exceptional Needs Payments, which are paid as extra welfare to those who have additional expenses but cannot afford them, should be provided for grieving families.

The payments should be “available and appropriately assessed, in anticipation of funeral costs” through the report’s proposed Regional Multi-Agency Critical Planning and Response Team.

These teams should include local stakeholders from the criminal justice sector, health, social care, welfare and education services, academics, practitioners and voluntary bodies.

The report also recommends a national database be established for reporting on domestic and family violence deaths.

A national risk assessment framework should be implemented and resourced, as well as one permanent national domestic and family violence death review team set up.

Secondary school students should also be taught about domestic violence in all forms.

The review team consulted families of familicide victims and considered heartfelt testimony from their experiences of some of the most difficult moments of their lives. Many family members reported hearing the horrific news first in the media or on the radio.

​A total of 53 children have been killed in the Republic by a parent since 2000. More than 60pc of parents who killed their own child or children had been in contact with psychiatric services.