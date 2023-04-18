Mother of missing man Cian Langelaan appeals for help after reported sighting of her son

A heartbroken mother whose son went missing almost three years ago has been given renewed hope after a possible sighting of the young man.

Missing Cian Langelaan was aged 27 when he was last seen in Co Donegal on the evening of September 24, 2020.

A taxi driver told how he left the missing man to Horn Head in Dunfanaghy at around 10.30pm that evening.

That was the last time Cian was heard from or seen.

The following day a carrier bag was found in the same area where the taxi had left him off.

His heartbroken mother Anthea has been searching for her missing son since and refuses to give up hope that he may be out there.

She set up a Facebook page entitled 'Find Cian' in the hope that her son may be spotted somewhere in the world.

Now, Anthea has been given renewed hope after a person contacted the Facebook page about a possible sighting of her son.

Anthea is pleading with the person to contact the Gardaí and make an official statement on the sighting.

She wrote: “To the person who contacted me about a possible sighting of Cian in Donegal, please contact Milford Garda Station on (074) 91 53060 or the National Missing Persons Helpline 1800 442 552.

“They need to get the information directly from the person reporting the sighting.”

“Thank you for getting in touch. I am grateful to know that people are still keeping an eye out for my son – it helps keep the hope alive.

Cian is described as being approximately 5’8″ with a medium build, sandy hair and blue eyes.

When last seen, Cian was wearing blue jeans, a white T-shirt and black boots.