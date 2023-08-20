Mother of late Donal Walsh tells young people not to suffer in silence as she recalls son’s ‘teenage antics’

Donal Walsh, who shot to prominence campaigning against teenage suicide whilst battling terminal cancer, was just “an average 16-year-old who got up to the same antics as any other teenager”, his mother has revealed.

In her address in Knock on Sunday evening, Elma Walsh recounted how she once caught her son with a fake ID.

“He looked at me with those eyes and said he wasn't going to be here in two years’ time. ‘I'm not going to be able to experience what it is to go to a nightclub.’ So, I just had to let him use that fake ID,” she recalled.

However, when he asked for the fourth house party, she had to put her foot down and say no.

“He chanced his arm as often as he thought he could get away with it. He, like any teenager, loved his sports, music, clothes, gadgets,” she said.

"And like any boy of 16, he loved his food - his favourite being pizza and ice cream.”

Discussing her son’s legacy and the work of the Donal Walsh Foundation, ten years on from his death in May 2013, Ms Walsh said an anonymous letter left recently on his grave “encapsulated Donal’s legacy”.

While visiting his grave on July 7, she found the note which told the Kerry teen: “Donal - you helped me to see the light when I thought there was none. I’m forever grateful for what you’ve done for me.

"I can never repay you. I pray for your soul. But I think you’re a long time in heaven now. And I only hope I can be a good as messenger for God as you have been.”

The charity’s vision is to reduce the suicide rate among teenagers and promote Donal’s message of “live life”.

As an ambassador for the Foundation, Elma speaks in schools across Ireland and reaches approximately 30,000 students annually.

When he was just 12 years of age, Donal was diagnosed with bone cancer and had to have a prosthetic knee fitted and undergo chemotherapy.

Donal with his parents Elma and Fionnbar. Photo: Kerry's Eye

The cancer returned a further two times and involved removing half of one of his lungs.

The third bout in 2012 led to his death in May 2013, but not before he raised tens of thousands of euros for cancer treatment and spoke about cherishing the gift of life.

“By relaying Donal’s journeys and writings, we appeal to his peer audience and to many others to seek help from their community leaders, teachers, counsellors, parents, coaches or chaplains,” Ms Walsh told those gathered in Knock Basilica.

"They should not end up in a dark room of depression without seeking some help.”

She also revealed that the recently deceased South Kerry coroner, Terence Casey, had noted that he had dealt with no teenage suicide for four years after Donal spoke out.

“While he could not attribute this directly to Donal, he said Donal was the major catalyst in the reduction of suicides across Ireland,” Elma said.

She said her son had “nothing to gain” from his public intervention but he felt the need to intervene because there had been two suicides in Tralee at the time.

Referring to the teenager’s appearance on the Brendan O’Connor Show and the publication of his essay in the Sunday Independent, she said that while he hoped to reach some young people, “he did not expect the response he got from people of all ages, and never in a million years would he have expected the message to be as strong today as it was 10 years ago.”

“People from all over the country and the world wrote, telling him how brave he was, how he saved their lives, how he improved their lives, how he changed their lives.

“It was the honesty of his words that brought the debate out to the forefront of the national and international media. Donal’s words were reminder to us to count our blessings,” she added.