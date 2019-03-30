Mother of Italian man left paralysed after Dublin attack pens emotional 'thank you' letter to Ireland

The mother of an Italian man left paralysed in an unprovoked attack in Dublin has thanked the country for the support they received following the tragedy.

Simonetta Nasi addressed Ireland in a letter read on The Late Late Show on Friday, thanking people for the help she received in dealing with the attack which left her son Guido paraplegic.

Simonetta Nasi with her son Guido

Guido, who was 17 at the time, was hit with a bottle in Fairview Park in 1999, after he chased a group of young boys who had stolen his wallet and apprehended one of them.

Simonetta penned a letter which was read by a translator on the programme. In the letter, the 76-year-old said that because of her own health issues, she feels this may be the last opportunity she has to thank the people of Ireland for their support.

“I’m here in Dublin this weekend because I want to thank you and show you how I have thought of you during these years,” it read.

“I am taking this opportunity because it may be the last time I have to do so because of my own illness.

“I do not think about why this happened I just think about how I can help Guido to accept his new condition, with all of his dreams still alive in his head as they were on the night of July 30, 1999. It’s not easy. It’s difficult to plan a future when it is so completely different from what you had imagined.”

Guido, was also left visually impaired by the attack, but neither him nor his mother have ill-feelings towards Ireland, which was the first country the now 36-year-old ever visited alone.

The Turin native’s letter continued that life was made more difficult by her son’s attack but that she is grateful for the help both she and her son received in coming to terms with reduced capabilities.

“The reason you are also important is you helped us to survive this tragedy, to accept life and to help Guido to believe in his remaining capacity,” it said.

“There are no words to show our gratitude to the people of Ireland for what you have done. Since the day of the attack this country has shown us great solidarity in helping us. We felt a great big hug from young and old.

“We will never forget the help we received from victim support and all of the staff and volunteers and Irish tourists’ assistance service. Thank you all for everything; it has been a pleasure knowing such a wonderful country."

Later in the year, Guido, who is able to use a keyboard modified with visual aids, is set to release the memoir he wrote, detailing the attack he was the victim of.

A major Italian publisher bought the rights to the book , ‘Una Vita Spezzata’, which translates to ‘A Shattered Life’.

Online Editors