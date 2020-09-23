Mother of hit-and-run victim Noah (5) says watching him in pain 'is breaking my heart'

The young Tallaght boy seriously injured in a hit-and-run incident earlier this month is now back at home after surgery on his smashed leg.

Noah Rae Kenna (5) was left lying at the side of the road with the bone sticking out of his right leg following the collision on Fortunestown Lane on the evening of Saturday, September 12.

He had been out with a group of older children at the time. The driver of the car failed to stop, and Noah's mother Jennifer is now pleading with anyone who has information on the driver to come forward.

As little Noah put on a brave face and showed how strong he is getting from using his walking frame, Jennifer shed tears, saying she cannot understand how anyone could run over a child and just drive away.

"It is breaking my heart," she said. "Noah gets very frustrated at using the walking frame and a wheelchair, but he will be bandaged up for weeks to come," she told the Irish Independent.

"He's still on morphine and Nurofen for the pain. How would the driver feel if this was done to their son or nephew or little brother? This has affected our whole family," she added.

"Someone knows something about what happened.

"There were people around when it happened, and I'm urging them to do the right thing for Noah.

"He needs so much care now that I'm not sleeping. He screams for me if I leave the room. We're all angry and emotional at what happened," Jennifer said.

She also said that she is now afraid to let Noah out to play in the MacUillium estate where they live.

"What's he going to play with? The burned rubbish? There's nothing for him. No shops to go to or anything," said Jennifer.

"I'm looking at what it would cost to build a shed for him in the back garden, where we could put his toys and where he would be safe.

"I have to look into it because I don't want him being out in the estate because I'm afraid something will happen to him," she said.

Noah was supposed to be the ring-bearer at Jennifer's brother's wedding next month, and he still wants to do it, but he will have to do it with a wheelchair because he won't be able to walk.

As he made his way from the living room to the kitchen on his walker, Noah stopped and flexed his right arm to proudly show his muscles.

"They may have broken his bones but they didn't break his spirit," said Jennifer.

Gardaí in Tallaght are appealing for witnesses in relation to the hit-and-run collision.

"A male child received serious injuries when he was hit by a car on Fortunestown Lane in Tallaght, Dublin 24. The car failed to remain at the scene," they said in a statement.

"We are appealing to anyone who may have information in relation to this incident to come forward.

Anyone who was in the vicinity of Fortunestown Lane between 8pm and 9pm on Saturday evening, September 12, should make contact," the statement said.

Gardaí are particularly keen to hear from road users who were driving in the Fortunestown Lane area of Tallaght and have dash-cam footage.