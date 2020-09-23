| 3.1°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Mother of hit-and-run victim Noah (5) says watching him in pain 'is breaking my heart'

Brave: Noah Rae Kenna (5) is now recovering at his home in Jobstown after having surgery on his leg following the hit-and-run. Photo: Steve Humphreys Expand

Close

Brave: Noah Rae Kenna (5) is now recovering at his home in Jobstown after having surgery on his leg following the hit-and-run. Photo: Steve Humphreys

Brave: Noah Rae Kenna (5) is now recovering at his home in Jobstown after having surgery on his leg following the hit-and-run. Photo: Steve Humphreys

Brave: Noah Rae Kenna (5) is now recovering at his home in Jobstown after having surgery on his leg following the hit-and-run. Photo: Steve Humphreys

Conor Feehan Twitter Email

The young Tallaght boy seriously injured in a hit-and-run incident earlier this month is now back at home after surgery on his smashed leg.

Noah Rae Kenna (5) was left lying at the side of the road with the bone sticking out of his right leg following the collision on Fortunestown Lane on the evening of Saturday, September 12.

He had been out with a group of older children at the time. The driver of the car failed to stop, and Noah's mother Jennifer is now pleading with anyone who has information on the driver to come forward.