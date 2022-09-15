Mother-of-five with incurable cancer appeals for end to €80 per visit hospital charge

A mother-of-five, living with incurable cancer, has appealed to the Government to end the €80 charge she and other patients with the disease are forced to pay each time they attend hospital for treatment.

Linda Bowdler (45) from Dublin, who is a social worker, received a temporary medical card following her initial diagnosis of bowel cancer in 2021, but after returning part-time to her job she is was back to paying the €80 outpatient and inpatient charge .

Describing it as an “impossible burden” she said: “I recently had to give up work so I have applied for a medical card again.

"But keeping a family of five children while paying up to €800 a year for basic hospital care on a part-time wage has been a huge struggle,” said Linda..

“People can think that if you have cancer you’re automatically entitled to a medical card, but that’s not the case. Every time you’re kept in overnight it’s an €80 charge, and if they do a procedure it’s another €80. Bills are constantly coming through the door. Two came in at the same time the other week, and I just thought ‘oh my God, how can I afford this?’”

“When you’re going on chemotherapy you need to get all your own steroids, your anti-sickness medication, you need a lot of mouthwash.

“When you go in for chemo you could be there from 8am to 7pm, so you need to get a childminder to pick them up from school and feed them.

"Social welfare isn’t a lot when you’ve a family and you’re going through treatment – the cost of living on top of cancer is all too much at the moment.”

The Irish Cancer Society is supporting the removal of the charges as well as other fees.

These include caps on prescription charges, as well as an end to hospital car parking charges and the brutal practice of pursuing patients with debt collectors.

Irish Cancer Society Director of Advocacy Rachel Morrogh said: “Research has shown that patients take an €18,000 hit to their annual income when they are diagnosed with cancer. With 45,000 new cases diagnosed each year, in addition to a community of over 200,000 survivors, the current crisis represents a huge collective burden that must be reduced.

“On top of essential measures to provide a cost of living lifeline to patients, we need to see further action including a €30m boost to the National Cancer Strategy to help struggling services.

“As well as this, a dedicated investment of €15m is needed to beat pandemic-era backlogs, and a concerted effort to future proof our healthcare system and give patients the best chance of surviving cancer, through timely access to tests and treatments”