Mother of Brian and Barry Cowen passes away

May Cowen, the mother of former Taoiseach Briand and sitting TD Barry, has passed away.

Mrs Cowen died peacefully at her home in Clara, Co Offaly earlier today.

She was a stalwart presence behind the success of the Cowen family in politics, helping her late husband Ber and two sons repeatedly win Dáil seats.

Barry Cowen previously told how his mother had a deep understanding of Irish politics and would provide advice on how to survive.

Expand Close Brian Cowen and mother May Cowen and family. Photo: Mark Stedman/Photocall Ireland. / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Brian Cowen and mother May Cowen and family. Photo: Mark Stedman/Photocall Ireland.

Her husband, Ber, was a Fianna Fáil TD when he died suddenly in 1984. Brian retained his seat in the subsequent by-election and went on to become Taoiseach from 2008 and 2011. Barry has held the seat in the Offaly constituency since then.

Speaking to the ‘Sunday Independent’ in 2017, Barry Cowen said his mother stood at the head of the family and was “battled hardened”.

"She would always say 'you are elected by the people, you are elected by your constituents, you work for your constituents and hard work will be rewarded. And if you take your eye off the ball, if you neglect your work, if you leave yourself vulnerable and open, you lose your job',” he said.

"She understands you're only as good as your last election. It could be around the corner at any time, on any day, and that comes from a woman who was married to a person who, in the eighties, did three elections in 18 months, and the difficulties that brings."

A death notice published today says Mrs Cowen passed away “surrounded by her loving family”.

It says she will be sadly missed by her loving sons Christy, Brian and Barry, sisters Patsy Nolan (USA) and Nuala Farley (USA), grandchildren Jane, Stephen, Sinead, Meadbh, Gemma, Lorcan, Eoin and Aoibhe, daughters in law Mary (Tullamore), Mary (Clara) and Ann (Clara), brother in law, sister in law, cousins, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.

The notice adds: “To her very special friends Jennifer, Natasha, Carol and Eileen who lovingly cared for and nursed our mother over the last few years, thank you.”

Due to Covid-19 restrictions her wake will be private and a family funeral will take place on Saturday in St Brigid’s Church, Clara.

Those who would have liked to attend can view the Mass live on St. Brigid's Church Youtube channel, or are welcome to stand outside the Church, along the route or at the Cemetery.

The family have thanked people for their understanding and ask that donations be given to the Dialysis Unit at the Regional Hospital in Tullamore.

Brian Cowen is currently in recovering from a bad stroke suffered just over a year ago. The family have said they hope he will be able to leave a rehabilitation facility and return home to Offaly soon.

Online Editors