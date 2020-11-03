The farmhouse in Assolas, Kanturk, Co Cork, which was home to the O'Sullivan family. Photo: Niall Carson/PA

The heartbroken mother at the centre of a murder-double suicide involving her two sons is unlikely to return to her family home.

Anne O’Sullivan (60) was left traumatised in the early hours of last Monday when her eldest son, Mark (25), was shot dead in his bedroom following an apparent confrontation with his father Tadg (59) and his younger brother, Diarmuid (23), in a tragic inheritance dispute.

The mother-of-two, who has been battling ill-health for some time, has been staying with relatives since the shocking events of last week. Sources say it’s unlikely that she will go back to the family homestead.

The widow, who one source said received scratches to her hands as she frantically tried to flee the scene, is in the care of a cousin who is a nurse. Mrs O'Sullivan attended the funerals of her husband and two sons at the weekend and arrangements are now being put in place to continue her care away from her former home. Mrs O'Sullivan's eldest son Mark, a trainee solicitor, was shot and killed following a confrontation with his father and younger brother last Monday morning in the bedroom of his Kanturk farmhouse home. The confrontation was sparked by an inheritance row over a €2m farm. A family feud over the 115-acre farm dramatically escalated when details of a proposed will became known just over two weeks ago. After Mark's shooting, Tadg and Diarmuid then went to a field some 600 metres from the Assolas farmhouse and took their own lives. Two .22 calibre rifles were found by their sides. Diarmuid and Tadg were buried together following requiem mass on Friday at St Mary's Church in Castlemagner. A separate funeral was held for Mark on Saturday in Kanturk. He was later buried in a plot belonging to his mother's family. The mourners were led by Mrs O'Sullivan, a highly respected nurse who comes from a family of landowners. Tadg and Diarmuid deliberately did not target Anne - and left a detailed personal note, found beside Diarmuid's body, which was marked for her attention. Anne had to run to a neighbour's house to raise the alarm after realising Mark had been shot. The gates to the farm where locked and a source said she scrambled over a ditch to exit the property. Her mobile phone had also been taken from her. Mark's best friend, Sharmilla Rahman, hailed the trainee solicitor in a funeral tribute as "the greatest son a mother could ever have". Her tribute was read out at Mark's requiem mass by his cousin, Barry Sherlock. "Mark and I were best friends... Mark was the greatest son a mother could have. I know the bond between them was unbreakable," she wrote. "Mark had such a big heart and so much love to give. I can't imagine how much effort and love he put into being Anne's son." Sharmilla and Mark were friends from when they first met at the University of Limerick where they were both law students. If you have been affected by any of the issues raised in this article please contact Samaritans helpline 116 123; the Aware helpline 1800 80 48 48 or Pieta House on 1800 247 247.

