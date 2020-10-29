Mother and children may have lain dead at home for four days

Crime scene: Gardaí at the scene of the crime at Llywellen Court, Ballinteer, Co Dublin, where the bodies of two children and their mother were discovered. Photo: Mark Condren

The bodies of a mother and her two children may have been left in their home for up to four days after apparently being strangled to death.

Gardai have located a man aged in his mid thirties who officers plan to speak to today in relation to the suspected murders of Seema Banu (37), her daughter Affira (11) and her son Fazan (6).

Seema’s body was found lying on a bed in an upstairs bedroom when gardai from the Armed Response Unit entered her home at Llywellen Court, Ballinteer, shortly before midday yesterday.

The bodies of her children were found in another bedroom.

Senior sources say that gardai are working on the theory that all three were the victims of strangulation in the shocking case. But this could not be confirmed last night with post-mortems due to be carried out today.

The full resources of a murder investigation have been allocated to officers based at Dundrum Station who are investigating the suspected triple homicide.

A man who was well known to the victims was located by gardai yesterday but not arrested.

“This individual is a person of major interest in the case but gardai are still keeping an open mind in this investigation. There may be other possibilities but this does not seem very likely at this juncture,” a senior source saidt.

“Gardai were looking for him yesterday and have located him but he has not yet been arrested.”

This suspect is facing separte serious charges in relation to a violent attack and is well known to gardai. “The nature of that assault was absolutely horrific but he managed to secure bail in the courts. He will go on trial at a later date,” the source added.

Earlier gardai looking for the suspect were advised that he “may be armed with a weapon” and officers were told to proceed with extreme caution if they approached him.

However he was later located “without incident”.

Officers called to the Ballinteer house shortly after 11.30am yesterday when neighbours contacted gardai to say that they were concerned about the family.

A neighour told the Irish Independent that the family had not been seen in four days.

It is understood that when gardai arrived at the scene, the house was overflowing with water after a tap had been turned on in an upstairs bathroom.

Ms Banu had not long lived in Ireland. She had moved from her native Bangalore in India to Ballinteer in south Dublin in February, according to neighbours.

The children attended the nearby Ballinteer Educate Together National School.

Family friend Muhammed Mazher told the Herald yesterday: “I found out about this (the deaths) this morning. I got a call. A woman rang me saying she came to the house and she couldn’t get any answer.

“That was 11am. I said maybe she’s at the shops, maybe wait and come back.

“Later I rang back and she said she was still outside and this was an hour-and-a-half later.

“So I was concerned. The woman waited. She rang the guards… But then a Garda told me it was a bad situation inside, it’s not good news and something terrible had happened.”

He added: “I’m so upset. The kids were really nice and I can’t stop thinking about them.

“Their mother was lovely, she was a full-time mum.

“One or two times I went to the house. I’m thinking about the kids. They’re very young.

“They’re not supposed to go like this.

“A neighbour cried to me, she said she hadn’t seen the kids or Seema for four days and she said she should have tried to contact them.”

A Garda spokesman said: “On arrival at the scene Gardaí discovered the bodies of a 37-year-old female and two children, an 11-year-old girl and a six-year-old boy.

Superintendent Paul Reidy of Blackrock Garda Station said yesterday that a post-mortem is due to be carried out on the deceased, which gardaí say will determine the course of the investigation and he described the deaths as “unexplained”.

Forensics were at the house yesterday afternoon and officers carried our door-to-door enquiries.

Local TD and Minister Josepha Madigan said: "This is an horrific tragedy for this family and the whole community in Ballinteer. As a local representative, my heart goes out to the relatives and friends of the family. Ar dheis Dé go raibh a n-anamnacha dílis.

"No one expects something like this to happen in their local area, particularly in such a peaceful residential area. There is a huge amount of sadness and shock in the community.

"The Gardaí are now investigating the matter and we must let them get on with their work. Unnecessary speculation at this point is unhelpful."

Local Fine Gael TD Neal Richmond said: “This is truly harrowing news that has left many in what is a very quiet and close suburban community completely stunned.

“The family was relatively new to the area but the children were in school locally, it is just an awful situation.

“Locally, we are all thinking of all of those impacted by this senseless tragedy.”

