Mother and children found dead in Ballinteer buried in Dublin

Imam Ahmed Halawa (centre) and mourners with the coffins of 37-year-old Seema Banu, and her 11-year-old daughter Asfira Syed and six-year-old son Faizan Syed at the Islamic Cultural Centre in Dublin ahead of their burial in Newcastle cemetery. PA Photo. Picture date: Friday November 6, 2020. Gardai are continuing with a murder investigation after the mother and her two children were found dead in their Dublin home last week. Photo credit should read: Brian Lawless/PA Wire

The mother and her two children who were found dead in a house in Ballinteer were buried in Dublin this afternoon.

Seema Banu (37) her daughter, Asfira Riza (11) and son Faizan Syed (6) have been laid to rest in the Muslim burial section of Newcastle cemetery in south Dublin.

Final rituals took place at the Islamic Cultural Centre in Clonskeagh at around 1pm before the burial.

RTÉ news has reported that the Indian Ambassador to Ireland and some contacts of the family in India were expected to attend the ceremony.

The bodies of the mother and her children were discovered at their home in Ballinteer on October 28.

The garda investigation into their deaths was officially upgraded to a murder inquiry the following Friday.

