Mother and baby homes: Children's Minister says he will meet with survivors and academics over '30-year issue'

After a controversial vote in the Dáil last night on mother-and-baby home legislation which was passed, Children’s Minister Roderic O’Gorman said he will meet with survivor groups.

However, the understanding is that this won’t be before the Mother and Baby Homes Commission - established in 2015- publishes the five-year investigation on October 30.

The bill passed last night which will provide for the databases established from the investigation to be sent to Tusla.

This has sparked much controversy with opposition and survivors over their ability to access their own information which will be held by the Child and Family Agency.

Under a 2004 act, these archives will be sealed for 30 years.

Speaking on RTÉ Radio One’s Morning Ireland, Minister O’Gorman explained that he believed the bill needed to be passed to “help children establish their identity”.

He said: “Under the existing law, the law under which the mother and baby homes was originally established, all the archives from the commission's investigation have to be sealed for 30 years but when we saw the value that this particular database could have for helping children establish their identity we decided to act to ensure the database and the records that support it don't go into that archive.

“So we’ve passed that law to ensure that databases and the supporting records are taken out of the archive and for the time being they are given to Tusla to help Tusla with their existing tracing services.”

The Children’s Minister added that he “wants to address the 30-year issue, particularly in regard to personal information” but says the reason the decision was rushed was due to the deadline at the end of the month and because he “didn’t want to ask survivors to wait more”.

He added: “Particularly for personal information the 30-year sealing coming from the original law is particularly problematic.”

Despite this, Minister O’Gorman has previously said that the archives won’t be “sealed” but that this bill is required to “preserve access to invaluable information now and into the future, and not to put it beyond reach as has been reported”

Social Democrat TD Jennifer Whitmore said that the government's insistence that the archive will not be sealed is “a play on words”.

“This legislation was rushed through. Critically there was no consultation with the survivors of these homes,” she said on RTÉ Radio One’s Morning Ireland.

“There’s a lot of playing of words with this. The government was of the opinion if they didn't bring this legislation in the documentation would be destroyed.

“He could reinstate the rights of data rights protection.”

She added that it’s “absolutely shameful that we are going to let down the women and children who participated in that commission.”

However, Minister O’Gorman has said that the advice he was given from the Attorney General is that GDPR does not apply to the archive.

“That decision on sealing the archive was made in 2015 under the original legislation,” he said.

“I would have expected GDPR would apply to the archive but when GDPR was introduced in 2018 the commission of investigations legislation, that 2004 act, was amended to explicitly exclude GDPR from applying to the commission's archive.”

He added: “I believe that this bill is necessary to secure the database. This database is incredibly valuable.”

The Children’s Minister apologised for not “communicating effectively” with survivors of mother and baby homes.

“As minister, I should’ve done a better job of communicating what the government was doing and engaging with survivor groups, and I know a lot of anxiety has been caused from mothers and children,” he said.

“I deeply regret the fact that my failure to communicate properly caused that anxiety.”

