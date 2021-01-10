| 2.2°C Dublin

Mother and Baby Homes: 9,000 children died

  • 1 in 7 didn't survive but 'no alarm' raised

  • 56,000 women sent to institutions

  • Mothers were 'taunted' during birth

Catherine Corless pictured in Tuam yesterday. Photo: Ray Ryan Expand

Catherine Corless pictured in Tuam yesterday. Photo: Ray Ryan

Jody Corcoran Email

The Mother and Baby Homes Commission of Investigation report to be published this week will reveal that a "most disquieting" 9,000 children died in the just 18 institutions investigated, the Sunday Independent has learned.

The shocking number of deaths in 14 Mother and Baby Homes and four sample State-operated County Homes represents one in seven, or 15pc, of all children born in the homes concerned.

The commission report has found that since the foundation of the State in 1922 to the closure of the last such home in 1998, 56,000 mothers passed through the homes and 57,000 children were born there.

