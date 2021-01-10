Mother and Baby Homes: 9,000 children died

The Mother and Baby Homes Commission of Investigation report to be published this week will reveal that a "most disquieting" 9,000 children died in the just 18 institutions investigated, the Sunday Independent has learned.

The shocking number of deaths in 14 Mother and Baby Homes and four sample State-operated County Homes represents one in seven, or 15pc, of all children born in the homes concerned.

The commission report has found that since the foundation of the State in 1922 to the closure of the last such home in 1998, 56,000 mothers passed through the homes and 57,000 children were born there.

The report reveals that of the 57,000 children born, 9,000 died in the institutions - a level far in excess of the national infant mortality rate at the time, with a particularly high level of infant death in the 1940s.

However, nobody raised the alarm, as the three-person commission's report points out.

The Sunday Independent also understands allegations that institutions were paid to arrange foreign adoptions proved impossible to prove, or disprove, by the commission.

Children's Minister Roderic O'Gorman is to present the report to the Cabinet on Tuesday. It will also be made available to the survivors and children of Mother and Baby Homes on that day.

So harrowing is the detail said to be that counselling services will be offered to former residents when they are shown the report before publication.

Taoiseach Micheál Martin is to make a full State apology to the survivors in the Dáil on Wednesday.

Yesterday, Mr Martin, who said he found the report "shocking and difficult to read", confirmed he would be making an apology to the survivors "on behalf of the State and wider society".

He described as "extraordinarily sad and cruel" the experience of many women and children in the homes "over such a long period of time".

He added that the report highlights a "very oppressive" and "deeply misogynistic" attitude was widespread in church and State throughout much of the period.

He also paid tribute to historian Catherine Corless, whose original work on the burial of 796 infants in an unmarked mass grave in the Bon Secours Mother and Baby Home, in Tuam, Co Galway, led to the setting up of the commission.

Mr Martin also told the Sunday Independent a "series of actions" will follow the publication.

The Cabinet will discuss, "as an absolute priority", changing the Adoption and Tracing Bill to allow people access to information on their biological mothers.

Mr O'Gorman will look to bring this to the Dáil within the first six months of the year.

Following publication of the report, the Department of Children and Equality will be asked to chair an inter-departmental group looking at issues around a redress scheme for the survivors.

The Sunday Independent understands the personal testimonies of the women concerned provide the most difficult reading.

The report finds the State and church did not force women into the homes; they were often brought there by parents or family members who saw no alternative due to poverty or a misguided sense of shame. However, the women who ended up in the homes were often victims of physical abuse, domestic abuse and rape.

While the report finds there was no evidence of sexual abuse of women or children within the homes, it contains strong evidence of physical and emotional abuse of both women and children.

Women were expected to scrub floors and stairs, often as a form of punishment.

Shockingly, the report reveals that some women were "taunted" while in the act of giving birth. These taunts linked their childbirth pain to their unmarried status.

As a result, the experience of childbirth was said by some to be "traumatic" and many told of how they were forced to live with a sense of "overwhelming stigma and shame".

In personal testimonies, some men tell how as young boys they were fostered out as local farm labourers, in many cases to "alcoholics".

These boys say they could only occasionally attend school, where their difficult experiences continued.

One account details how a young boy was put to work on a farm after school, was unable to do homework and was put outside the classroom by his teacher the following day.

After school, he was set upon by other boys in his school, resulting in him sustaining a black eye, before returning home to resume working as a farm labourer for the evening.

The report notes that a significant number of young men born in Mother and Baby Homes eventually joined the Army in Ireland and elsewhere - where, they say, they at least had physical warmth and food.

The report is also said by government sources to provide an important and strong social commentary on the evolution of the country - from the particularly dark era in the 1940s into the 1960s and 1970s; to the introduction of free secondary- level education; the joining of the then EEC; and the introduction of the then unmarried mother's allowance.