Mother and Baby Home survivors seek to view report first amid 'deep concern'

A group of victims and survivors of Mother and Baby Homes have written to the Minister for Children Roderic O'Gorman to express "deep concern" with what they say has been the "seismic human rights abuses" arising from the controversy.

The letter was issued on their behalf by Belfast-based human rights lawyer Kevin Winters last week, in which victims and survivors claim there have been "significant failures right across the board" in the handling of the issue, including at local and Government level.

They are asking to view the report by the Commission of Investigation into Mother and Baby Homes, which was submitted to the Government last month, before it is made public. They say the situation has been "exacerbated" since the commission's findings, explaining how they engaged in good faith with it but now seek witness statements and other evidence.

The letter also expresses their confusion over rights of access to information.

The victims and survivors maintain there have been significant failings by the State regarding the conduct of that investigation, and a failure to implement recommendations made by various UN bodies around it. No inquests into the deaths of the babies have ever taken place, which is a breach of the European Convention on Human Rights, according to Mr Winters.

"Ireland is a signatory to that convention, so you have to look through the prism of that in order to assess what has happened and needs to happen," he said.

He said survivors say the terms of reference for the commission have been "far too narrow and may well not address the issues when this report is made public".

"There has been Irish State failure and inadequate communication and engagement with victims and survivors by the Government. We have sought consultation for our clients prior to the publication of this report, but that has not yet happened," Mr Winters added.

Sunday Independent