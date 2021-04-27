Mother and Baby Home survivors say delay in ‘proper burials’ is ‘another betrayal of the women and children of Ireland’

A mother hugs her child after leaving flowers at the shrine which stands on a mass burial site which was formerly part of Tuam Mother and Baby home. Photo: Charles McQuillan/Getty Images

Survivors of Mother and Baby Homes are calling for “proper burials” before more women die without finding their children.

Alice Coughlan, a survivor of the Bessborough mother and baby home, and member of the Collaborative Forum said: “The longer we wait to excavate the bodies, the more women will die without knowing if their child is rotting in the ground or in a septic tank.”

If passed, the Certain Institutional Burials Bill will authorise excavations, exhumations and re-internments from “manifestly inappropriate burials” at mother and baby homes.

The bill will provide a basis for identification using DNA samples from unidentified bodies exhumed and from people who are or may be close relatives. It will also permit excavations at sites and amend the Planning and Development Acts to make those works exempted from planning permission.

Where it is not possible to return remains to family members, the remains will be re-interred.

Speaking at a hearing held in the Dáil chamber today, survivors of mother and baby homes addressed the Children’s Committee and expressed concerns and delays regarding the bill.

Ms Coughlan said although she does not support the bill “wholeheartedly”, she believes there can be “no delay”.

“As a survivor of Bessborough mother and baby institution, as a mother whose child was taken, I can say from experience that to lose a baby, to not know whether your child is alive or dead is the worst experience you can ever imagine. I know my child survived, but so many didn’t and for far too many women, the question remains,” she said.

“We’ve known about the 800 bodies in Tuam since 2017, and yet four years later we’ve made no progress in identifying the children, in providing closure for the survivors who feel their child, their brother, their sister is among the bodies.

"Four years later and these bodies have yet to receive a proper burial. It is for this reason that I think this bill must pass into legislation as soon as possible.”

She said there must be “no more delays and action will finally be taken to rectify what is yet another betrayal of the women and children of Ireland”.

However, the proposed legislation has raised concerns that if the bill is passed it will “disapply” the requirement for inquests and will disapply the Coroners Act.

The bill will provide for an agency to be established to oversee the process, but it says, “the Coroner shall not have jurisdiction – in respect of bodies exhumed from the site”.

Ms Coughlan said: “I’m not a legislator, I’ve no experience in matters of law, if I am told that a new legal framework is required to ensure the child rotting in Tuam and other institutions are excavated, then I must trust that this is necessary and ask that anything that can be done is done, that there are no more delays and action will finally be taken to rectify what is yet another betrayal of the women and children of Ireland.

“This doesn’t mean I support the bill wholeheartedly. I have spoken to other survivors and they agree there are issues that must be addressed. We believe the bill should include a list of institutions public and privately owned Catholic and Protestant in Ireland. There can be nothing left to interpretation, no ambiguity and no sight exempt from investigation.

“Where there are known or confirmed discrepancies between death records and burial records between any of the listed sights there should be an investigation.”

She added that the 900 missing bodies in Bessborough Mother and Baby home “must be addressed”.

Sidney Herdman, survivor of the Bethany Mother and Baby home, told the committee “what went on in these burials grounds” was a “disgrace”.

“Unmarked graves of human bodies, any other country would have a full investigation into these unmarked graves of humans,” he said.

He said the coroners “should be called in to oversee this - let them stand up and do their work”.