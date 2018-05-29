Mother (59) left injured at side of road in hit-and-run

A motorist left a woman at the side of the road with serious injuries after an early morning hit-and-run.

A motorist left a woman at the side of the road with serious injuries after an early morning hit-and-run.

Pam Livingstone (59), from Gorey, Co Wexford, was out walking her dog at 7.30am yesterday when she was hit by a vehicle.

She was struck with such force that she was thrown over a ditch. The incident happened at Millands, outside the town centre. Ms Livingstone, who is the mother of grown children, suffered a number of serious injuries, including broken bones.

She was taken to St Vincent's Hospital in Dublin. It is understood she was left at the scene for almost an hour before she was found.

"This was absolutely disgraceful," one friend of the woman's family said. "She was left there untreated for all that time because the driver refused to stop. This could have been a life-threatening incident, yet the driver left the scene and did nothing about it.

"Whoever did this was should take a hard look in the mirror." Ms Livingstone is very popular in the local community and was yesterday described as "lovely and caring".

Stephen Redmond, who owns Redmond Dry Cleaning, where Ms Livingstone works, said: "We are all very upset here. We are just in shock. Pam is absolutely great, she's been with us here for many years."

Gardaí have appealed for anyone with information to contact them at Gorey garda station on 053-9430690, the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.

The hit-and-run follows a spate of serious collisions on our roads over the weekend. A woman was killed in a single-vehicle accident at Birchwood, Kilmoganny, Co Kilkenny, on Sunday. The driver, aged in her late 60s, was fatally injured when the vehicle she was driving went into a ditch.

Gardaí have appealed for anyone with information about the crash to contact Thomastown garda station on 056-7754150 or the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111. Separately, a pedestrian was rushed to hospital after being hit by a bus on Aston Quay, near O'Connell Bridge, in Dublin city centre. The road was closed to all cars and buses as emergency services dealt with the incident. A Garda spokesperson said the pedestrian's injuries were not fatal.

Meanwhile, a Garda investigation is ongoing into the fatal three-car pile-up in Mullingar, Co Westmeath, on Sunday. The driver of one of the cars, a man in his late 30s, was pronounced dead at the scene on the eastbound lanes of the N4 dual carriageway. Six people in the other cars were injured.

Irish Independent