Scattered showers and heavy rain in certain parts of the country will continue as the inclement weather Ireland has been experiencing over the past few days is set to take a slight turn on Tuesday.

However, although showers will slightly ease from next Tuesday and Wednesday will be a “slightly fresher day”, current indications suggest it will become unsettled again next weekend.

Temperatures will remain average for this time of year today at 14 to 17C, with it set to get warmer on Wednesday with highest temperatures of 19C.

This morning, there will be outbreaks of rain and drizzle in the southwest, south and southeast, with it being most persistent along the south coast.

A Met Éireann forecaster added: "Further north, it will be drier and brighter with sunny spells and isolated showers. The rain will become more confined to southern coastal areas through the afternoon.”

Showery rain will continue in Munster and south Leinster tomorrow while it will be a drier start elsewhere, with isolated showers and some bright spells.

"However, showery outbreaks of rain will spread northwards across the country through the morning and afternoon, with some heavy downpours,” Met Éireann added.

"Highest temperatures of 16 to 20C in a light easterly breeze, veering southeast through the day.”

On Tuesday, showery rain will die out but further scattered showers will develop through the day. Some sunny spells will breakthrough also.

"A slightly fresher day on Wednesday with sunny spells and well scattered light showers,” a Met Éireann forecaster said.

"Highest temperatures of 15 to 19C, coolest in the northwest in a light westerly breeze. There is the potential for a spell of rain in the west on Wednesday evening, quickly clearing eastwards overnight.”

Eastern areas will remain dry for much of Thursday but rain will spread over the western half of the country from the Atlantic through the day before becoming more widespread and heavy on Thursday night.

"Current indications suggest that it will remain unsettled on Friday with continued rain,” the national forecaster said. “It will turn more showery for the weekend, bringing some drier and brighter spells again.”