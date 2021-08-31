Mostly dry warm weather for the week ahead but wet wave may hit this weekend

The dry weather is set to continue for most parts of the country for most of this week but sustained rain looks likely to drench large parts of Ireland on Sunday.

Tuesday will begin cloudy with patchy drizzle in isolated areas, mainly in the East, but it will be mostly dry as brighter conditions and hazy sunny spells develop throughout the day.

Best of the sunny spells will be in Ulster and Connacht as temperatures will range from 15-19C, but slightly cooler in the east.

Wednesday’s outlook is largely the same as Tuesday’s, with a grey start to the morning before hazy sunshine and breaks through by the afternoon. Again, the northwest will see the best of the sunshine, as highs will range from 15-19C.

“Continuing predominantly dry throughout much of the week with light winds and temperatures around average for the time of year, in the high teens or low 20s, however wet weather looks set to return later in the weekend,” a Met Éireann forecaster said.

Thursday is forecast to be generally dry with just isolated patches of drizzle.

There will be variable cloud cover, with some sunny spells at times, the best of which will again be in the Northwest. Temperatures will reach 20C in places, coolest along the East coast in light to occasionally moderate easterly breezes.

There is a chance of rain in Munster on Friday as a mix of cloud and clear spells move in from the Southwest. Temperatures will remain relatively good for the time of year, with highs of 17C to 20C.

The weekend promises to be more unsettled than midweek as sunny spells and scattered showers on Saturday morning, with clouds increasing from the southwest during the afternoon.

“Current indications are that rain will follow from the southwest through the evening hours, turning heavy at times. Highest temperatures of 16C to 20C,” the forecaster said.

Persistent and occasionally heavy rain will clear to northern parts on Sunday morning with sunny spells and scattered heavy showers following from the south to all parts during the afternoon. Highest temperatures of 18C to 21C.