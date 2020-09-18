Most young people are ‘afraid to say no to sex’, study on consent finds

As a result of its findings, the council has published two guides as part of its 'Let's talk about consent' series (stock photo)

More than half of young people don't know what the term 'consent' means, according to a National Youth Council study.

Some 58pc of young people don't understand the phrase or how important it is, according to the report.

The research, based on the accounts of what youth workers hear from young people, showed that 23pc had issues dealing with communication and confidence around the issue of consent.

A total of 18pc were affected by peer pressure, 12pc by substance use, 12pc by the law, 10pc by relationship status, and 5pc by pornography.

Some young people did not know how to ask for consent or when to ask.

Some had a "fear of saying no" and of being judged, called names, or rejected.

Others were afraid of being called a prude if they didn't engage in sexual activity.

One note in the report cited the case of "a young girl believing her boyfriend can do anything he wants because he is her boyfriend".

The report highlighted a pressure from social groups to have sex and a concern about fitting in.

The study states: "Some young people try to use sex to gain popularity."

One focus group participant commented on the particular pressure young girls experience in this regard and their inability to recognise this and to be able to say no when they don't want to engage in sexual activity, despite their partner's wishes.

Some respondents were concerned about how easy it was to access pornography and the "lack of attention paid to consent".

A council spokesman said: "Research was based on what youth workers reported they were seeing in their work, with young people aged 10 to 25."

As a result of its findings, the council has published two guides as part of its 'Let's talk about consent' series.

The guides provide information on consent and the Irish law; tools to build confidence and communication; and guidance for youth workers.

Report author Lisa Harold of the Council's National Youth Health Programme told the Irish Independent youth workers had reported young people experiencing "blurred lines with communication".

"Some wouldn't have the confidence what to say or a fear of saying 'no' and feeling rejected," she said.

