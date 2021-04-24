PHOTO SHOWS: Broadcaster, Joe Duffy, with Ann and Fred Baker, whos relative Eleanor Warbrook was a teenage girl killed during the 1916 Easter Rising, and who is named on the framed poster along with names of all the children killed during The Rising, at the memorial wall in Glasnevin Cemetery, on Saturday 24th April, the actual 105th anniversary of The Rising. PIC: Conor Ó Mearáin

Broadcaster Joe Duffy has called for the Taoiseach to address a memorial dedicated to those who died during the Easter Rising which has been hidden for more than a year because of vandalism.

Mr Duffy said Micheál Martin should intervene after The Necrology Wall at Glasnevin Cemetery in Dublin was left covered by a tarpaulin since it was attacked early in 2020.

The Glasnevin wall was unveiled five years ago to remember those who died between 1916 and 1923, with names of the people killed engraved in stone. However, it was vandalised with paint in 2017 before the wall was cleaned and CCTV was installed.

It was vandalised again last year when the wall was attacked with a sledgehammer by someone who tried to remove the names of British soldiers. This attack also damaged engravings commemorating other people and the wall has been covered with a tarpaulin since.

Expand Close PHOTO SHOWS: Broadcaster, Joe Duffy, lays a wreath, in memory of the children killed during the 1916 Easter Rising, at the memorial wall in Glasnevin Cemetery, where he also left a framed poster naming all the children killed during The Rising, on Saturday 24th April, the actual 105th anniversary of The Rising. PIC: Conor Ó Mearáin / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp PHOTO SHOWS: Broadcaster, Joe Duffy, lays a wreath, in memory of the children killed during the 1916 Easter Rising, at the memorial wall in Glasnevin Cemetery, where he also left a framed poster naming all the children killed during The Rising, on Saturday 24th April, the actual 105th anniversary of The Rising. PIC: Conor Ó Mearáin

Mr Duffy visited the wall today with relatives of Eleanor Warbrook, a teenager who was killed during the Rising, to lay a wreath and a plaque commemorating all the young victims.

Read More

“Today is the 105th anniversary of the Easter Rising. It is the anniversary of the deaths of nine children who were killed on day one, 40 children were killed in the Rising. The majority of people who died in the Rising were civillians,” he said.

“Most of them are buried in unmarked graves, we don’t know where they are. The only place in the world where their names are engraved is on that wall in Glasnevin and it has been covered up now for almost a year-and-a-half. Their names should be exposed. I think that black plastic bin-liner covering it should be removed and the wall should be brought back to its original purpose.”

Expand Close PHOTO SHOWS: Fred Baker, whos relative Eleanor Warbrook was a teenage girl killed during the 1916 Easter Rising, and who is named on the framed poster along with names of all the children killed during The Rising, at the memorial wall in Glasnevin Cemetery, on Saturday 24th April, the actual 105th anniversary of The Rising. PIC: Conor Ó Mearáin / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp PHOTO SHOWS: Fred Baker, whos relative Eleanor Warbrook was a teenage girl killed during the 1916 Easter Rising, and who is named on the framed poster along with names of all the children killed during The Rising, at the memorial wall in Glasnevin Cemetery, on Saturday 24th April, the actual 105th anniversary of The Rising. PIC: Conor Ó Mearáin

“Everyone who was killed in the revolutionary period, as it was called, from 1913 to 1923, deserves to be remembered. That was the only purpose of the wall of necrology.”

The Board of Dublin Cemeteries Trust said a review of the wall is ongoing but has been hampered by Covid-19. It took a decision to pause adding inscriptions to the wall every year to commemorate each new centenary until the safety implications of the necrology wall have been evaluated. No date has been set for completing the review or possibly removing the tarpaulin.

Mr Duffy said the wall is a national resource and called on Taoiseach Micheál Martin to take action.

“I think these names are really important, so I made up this frame a six o’clock this morning, put the names in it, got a wreath and some flowers and left it there. I want to highlight their names have been obliterated and I don’t think we should give in to that.

Expand Close PHOTO SHOWS: Ann and Fred Baker, who’s relative Eleanor Warbrook was a teenage girl killed during the 1916 Easter Rising, and who is named on the framed poster along with names of all the children killed during The Rising, at the memorial wall in Glasnevin Cemetery, on Saturday 24th April, the actual 105th anniversary of The Rising. PIC: Conor Ó Mearáin / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp PHOTO SHOWS: Ann and Fred Baker, who’s relative Eleanor Warbrook was a teenage girl killed during the 1916 Easter Rising, and who is named on the framed poster along with names of all the children killed during The Rising, at the memorial wall in Glasnevin Cemetery, on Saturday 24th April, the actual 105th anniversary of The Rising. PIC: Conor Ó Mearáin

“I think the Taoiseach and beyond should have something to say about it. We have a shared island, but what do they think of that wall being covered for over a year. I think it’s shocking.”

Read More

Online Editors